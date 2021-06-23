Despite A 23% Rise In A Month Dexcom Stock Will Likely See Higher Levels
Last month, we discussed why the sell-off in Dexcom Stock (NASDAQ: DXCM) was unwarranted, and we expected it to see higher levels. Since then, DXCM stock has rallied 18%, while it is up 23% over the last twenty-one trading days. There were some positive developments for the company as well. The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services recently announced that there is no longer a requirement for a minimum of four self-monitoring blood glucose tests per day to have the continuous glucose monitoring devices covered. This step will result in better patient access, and bode well for companies such as Dexcom and Abbott that develop CGM devices with no requirement of finger-pricking.www.forbes.com