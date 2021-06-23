Despite A 23% Rise In A Month Dexcom Stock Will Likely See Higher Levels

Our theme of Out Of Favor Health Care Stocks includes healthcare and pharma names that are seeing a disconnect between their financial performance and stock price returns. Specifically, the theme filters for healthcare companies that have grown revenue by at least 50% over the last three years, with operating margins also expanding, and despite this, have seen their stocks return less than 10% since early 2020. Overall, the theme remains down by about 29% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which is up by about 15%. However, with coronavirus cases in the U.S. on the decline and healthcare spending on areas outside of Covid likely to pick up, the stocks in our theme could see some upside. Moreover, the broader market rotation from richly valued stocks to value picks could also help the stocks in our theme. Below is a bit more about how some of the stocks in our theme have been faring.