Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Despite A 23% Rise In A Month Dexcom Stock Will Likely See Higher Levels

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, we discussed why the sell-off in Dexcom Stock (NASDAQ: DXCM) was unwarranted, and we expected it to see higher levels. Since then, DXCM stock has rallied 18%, while it is up 23% over the last twenty-one trading days. There were some positive developments for the company as well. The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services recently announced that there is no longer a requirement for a minimum of four self-monitoring blood glucose tests per day to have the continuous glucose monitoring devices covered. This step will result in better patient access, and bode well for companies such as Dexcom and Abbott that develop CGM devices with no requirement of finger-pricking.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Dxcm#The G7 Cgm#0 3#5 4#Apple Watch#U S Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksForbes

Microsoft And Johnson&Johnson Among Top Stocks To Buy This Month

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Every month, we compile a list of companies that are top of their field according to our AI. These stocks run the gamut from Top Buy to Top Tech to Top Quality Value, but the one thing they all have in common is that they’re rated above average or better by our in-house artificial intelligence algorithms. Whether or not they belong in your portfolio depends on your investment strategy – but there’s a little something here for everyone.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Micron Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) were down on Thursday following the release of quarterly results that were poorly received by Wall Street analysts. As always with this company, it seems investors are less focused on business results now and more focused on future uncertainties in the semiconductor space. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT today, Micron stock was down more than 5%
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were trading higher Thursday after BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $750 to a new Street high of $1,000. NVIDIA is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's...
StocksForbes

Sarepta, Vertex, Neurocrine: There’s Deep Value In These Beaten Down Healthcare Stocks

Our theme of Out Of Favor Health Care Stocks includes healthcare and pharma names that are seeing a disconnect between their financial performance and stock price returns. Specifically, the theme filters for healthcare companies that have grown revenue by at least 50% over the last three years, with operating margins also expanding, and despite this, have seen their stocks return less than 10% since early 2020. Overall, the theme remains down by about 29% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which is up by about 15%. However, with coronavirus cases in the U.S. on the decline and healthcare spending on areas outside of Covid likely to pick up, the stocks in our theme could see some upside. Moreover, the broader market rotation from richly valued stocks to value picks could also help the stocks in our theme. Below is a bit more about how some of the stocks in our theme have been faring.
StocksForbes

What’s Next For Generac Holdings Stock After A 29% Rise In A Month?

A couple of weeks back we discussed that the stock price of Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) may continue to rise in the near term, given increased demand for home generators. The stock has since appreciated a solid 17%. There are multiple positive triggers for the company, including continued demand for its home generators, a rebound in demand on the commercial side as the Covid-19 crisis winds down, its Deep Sea acquisition to enhance its generator automation capabilities, as well as increased focus on solar powered generators. We discussed these factors in our last update (below) on Generac. Recently, the company also announced its new product - V20 Pro - which offers all of diesel, battery, hybrid, main power and solar options in a single machine. This should aid the commercial side of the business over the coming quarters.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is This The Level To Sell Exela Technologies Stock?

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) may run into a wall of sellers if they reach the $3 level. In January and again in February, XELA ran into resistance around $3.00. A downtrend followed each time. On March 9, shares blew right through this resistance when the company released news...
StocksInvestorPlace

Despite Nvidia’s Stellar Rise, NVDA Stock Could Still Double From Here

I’ve been wrong about Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) before. I recently revisited the company, and the huge growth it posted recently. I now believe NVDA stock could in fact double from current levels. My new price target is $1,654 per share, up 94% from today’s price (June 30) of $803. After the...
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Reaching for Higher Levels

The NASDAQ 100 rallied ever so slightly during the session on Wednesday as we continue to reach ever so higher heading towards the jobs number. The jobs number comes out on Friday, and the Thursday session could be somewhat quiet heading into it, and perhaps we could even see a little bit of a pullback between now and then. The 14,500 level is an area of importance as well, as it is the “midway point” between the crucial 14,000 level and 15,000 level.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Sharp rise in European sentiment helps stocks higher

June 29 (Reuters) - European shares ended higher on Tuesday after data showed economic sentiment improved sharply in June, while Adidas (ADSGn.DE) lifted the German index with a share buyback plan. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed 0.3% higher at 456.37 points, after data showed euro zone economic sentiment hit...
Stocksseeitmarket.com

Can Big Tech Stocks Lead the Market Higher?

According to Mish’s Economic Modern Family, the market remains mostly bullish with only the transportation sector (IYT) and regional banking (KRE) sitting in cautionary phases under their 50-day moving average. However, most of the Modern Family closed lower or flat on the day while, semiconductors ETF (SMH) made a large...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Indian Shares Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Higher SGX Nifty and gains in most of the markets in Asia indicate a positive start for Indian shares Wednesday morning. However, uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery due to a surge in the delta variant of Covid-19 and fresh curbs on travel in several countries, including Spain, Portugal and Germany, may weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: Trade Desk Sees RS Rating Rise To 82

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Trade Desk (TTD), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 72 to 82 Tuesday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and...
Stocksinvesting.com

Will Bullish Momentum Drive the Stock Market Higher in July?

The major market indexes continue to hit new closing highs as new catalysts are moving the market forward. While the overall market was mixed in May, bullish momentum has driven stocks higher as we hit the mid-year point. Both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq ended yesterday at fresh record highs as investors remain positive regarding the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and assurances from the Fed that rates will stay low for the time being. I will dig deeper into what that means for the markets. But first, let's recap the past week. Read on below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).
StocksForbes

Is A Fall In Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Imminent After A 28% Rise In A Month?

Earlier this month we discussed that the stock of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) is best avoided given the large rally it has seen in a short time period. While SRNE stock declined over 8% from levels of $9.46 on June 14 to $8.69 on June 21, it has since rallied 14% to $9.90 now. This recent rise can be attributed to the company’s announcement of its COVI-STIX Covid-19 rapid diagnostic test receiving an Emergency Use Authorization and import license from the Mexican government. The company expects to deliver the tests as early as next month.
EconomyMoney Morning

This EV Stock to Buy Today Could See Shares Run 10x Higher

I'm always looking for the next best high-growth industry – and right now, that's the electric vehicle (EV) space. Today, I'm giving you a "Buy" that's one of the highest growth opportunities within EV – a potential out-of-the-park winner that could be your next 10- or 20-bagger. The global EV...
StocksBenzinga

Palantir Stock Crosses Resistance Level And Heads Higher. What's Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares are trading higher Friday as retail traders push the stock up. Palantir Technologies is a well-known stock in Reddit’s Wall Street Bets community. The shares have been getting pumped alongside the rest of the stocks Wall Street Bets traders like to trade during Friday’s trading...
TrafficCNBC

Oil prices are rising at a historic pace, and they are likely to get even higher and more volatile

Oil prices have doubled since last fall, and they are expected to continue to move higher in a volatile and unusually bullish period for the commodity. While there are some calls for $100 oil, not all industry analysts agree the crude price per barrel will soon reach that milestone or stay there for long if it does. But they do agree there is more than one wildcard that makes calculating the future price very difficult.