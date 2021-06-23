Cancel
Personal Finance

Lawmakers rush through sprawling tax break clean-up bill

By Daniel J. Munoz
NJBIZ
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey lawmakers are fast-tracking a bill expanding the tax break awards available for companies and loosening requirements for the state’s multibillion-dollar corporate tax break program for how often workers have to physically be in the office. The proposal is meant to take into account the widespread shift to telecommuting born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, as business executives gauge how prevalent that will be in the post-pandemic economy.

