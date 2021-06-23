Setting the Stage
Speaker Series features directors of OST on June 24. Summer is here and along with it will once again be live performances at Okoboji Summer Theatre. Executive director Ruth Ann Burke, director of production and operations Michael Burke and artistic director Steven Brotebeck will set the stage for the upcoming season, as well as detail some of the theatre’s history, recent improvements and much more in the next installment of the Summer Speaker Series at the Pearson Lakes Art Center.www.nwestiowa.com