Printemps Launches Livestream Experience
GOING LIVE: French department store Printemps is debuting a livestream shopping experience, claiming to be the first in the country to tap into the growing trend that first took off in China and has been gaining traction Sstateside. Debuting at 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, it will broadcast a 20-minute program that is designed to bridge service and entertainment — and ultimately drive consumers to shop its e-commerce portal — from its Boulevard Haussmann flagship via its website and on Instagram and Facebook.wwd.com