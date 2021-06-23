Printemps Launches Livestream Experience

Apple Pay is highlighting Express Transit in a whole new way. Apple has launched augmented reality experiences on the Apple Pay website and in the Snapchat app. One of the lesser-known features, but probably one of the better, features of Apple Pay is Express Transit. The feature allows you to not only use your iPhone or Apple Watch as your payment card for buses, subways, and more in major cities but to do so without needing to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. Hence the "express" part of Express Transit.