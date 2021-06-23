Neon to Nature: Action-packed overnighters and day trips from Las Vegas

When you think of grand vintage train rides, you probably think of something along the lines of a luxurious train route outside of the US that makes stops at a number of ornate and beautiful train stations. That’s understandable, as many parts of the world have a much stronger rail tradition than in the US. While there’s some catching up to do when it comes to train efficiency and accessibility, you don’t have to go all the way to Europe for luxury. From traversing the wilds of Alaska aboard the Denali Star to exploring the rugged West on the Colorado & Southern Railroad, there’s no shortage of epic train journeys in the US that are listed on the train tour company Vacations by Rail. They might not be cheap, but these US train trips are worth the splurge.