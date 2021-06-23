Can You Afford To Buy That House During This Crazy Real Estate Market?

The housing market has been on fire during the Covid pandemic. People are looking to change locales, get more space, or just make some money owning real estate. Don't forget less than a decade ago; we were just coming out of the great recession and a major housing crisis. It is imperative that you put some thought behind where you want to live and how much house you can really afford. It may be tempting to rush and get in a bidding war during this crazy real estate market, but is this the best thing for your financial future? Or a huge real estate mistake?