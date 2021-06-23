Architecture Has A Diversity Issue
For the built environment to be all it can be, each individual with sufficient talent and drive should have equal opportunity to help create the environment. But observers point out that’s never been the case in the field of architecture. Black female architects represent just four-tenths of one percent of all working architects, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) reported in 2019. Largely excluding women of color hamstrings the potential of design, and by extension, of cities.www.forbes.com