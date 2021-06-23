Incorta Reels In $120 Million
SAN MATEO — Incorta, which operates a Direct Data Platform, announced $120 million in Series D funding led by Prysm Capital, with participation from existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Sorenson Capital, Telstra Ventures and Ron Wohl, as well as a credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank. The round also included participation from new investor and strategic partner National Grid Ventures, which aims to accelerate Incorta’s expansion in the energy industry.svdaily.com