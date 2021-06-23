Cancel
Incorta Reels In $120 Million

By Editor
svdaily.com
 10 days ago

SAN MATEO — Incorta, which operates a Direct Data Platform, announced $120 million in Series D funding led by Prysm Capital, with participation from existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Sorenson Capital, Telstra Ventures and Ron Wohl, as well as a credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank. The round also included participation from new investor and strategic partner National Grid Ventures, which aims to accelerate Incorta’s expansion in the energy industry.

svdaily.com
