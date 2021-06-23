BYEASY iPad Pro Stand with USB-C Dock
With an integrated USB-C dock, the BYEASY iPad Pro stand lets you enjoy a desktop-like experience on your tablet. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. Similar with the aluminum iPad stand, it’s a 2-in-1 iPad Pro stand that measures 3.07 x 3.07 x 0.4 inches and weighs 7.1 ounces. As shown in the images, the aluminum casing delivers a minimal and sleek apperance design to complement to your iPad Pro, iPhone or other tablets. Meanwhile, with a foldable arm, it fits in your bag for portability.gadgetsin.com