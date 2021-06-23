BYEASY iPad Pro Stand with USB-C Dock

Although it’s not exactly the first one to have a large-screen tablet (remember the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2?), Apple definitely made gigantic slates a thing with its iPad Pros. Straddling the thin line between tablet and laptop, this new breed of computers also blur the lines between these mobile computers. Apple has been closing the gap even further, with the ability to run some iOS apps on Macs and the launch of ARM-based M1 Macs. According to a famed market analyst, Apple might even take the next step and bring the iPad closer to the MacBook in size, at least in a few years.