Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

BYEASY iPad Pro Stand with USB-C Dock

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an integrated USB-C dock, the BYEASY iPad Pro stand lets you enjoy a desktop-like experience on your tablet. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. Similar with the aluminum iPad stand, it’s a 2-in-1 iPad Pro stand that measures 3.07 x 3.07 x 0.4 inches and weighs 7.1 ounces. As shown in the images, the aluminum casing delivers a minimal and sleek apperance design to complement to your iPad Pro, iPhone or other tablets. Meanwhile, with a foldable arm, it fits in your bag for portability.

gadgetsin.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Usb C#Dock#Byeasy#Ipad Pro#Hdmi#Usb C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
iPad
Related
TechnologyKFOR

Is the iPad Pro worth it in 2021?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The iPad Pro is top of the iPad line. It’s fast with impressive processing power and the ability to run a slew of creative apps, but is the iPad Pro worth it?. Those looking for a new tablet may be...
Electronicsimore.com

Everybody needs a good USB-C hub, and this awesome Belkin dock is 31% off for Prime Day

If you're working from the best MacBook or even have the latest iPad Pro (2021), then you know that these machines are made to help you be productive. But if you're working with just a single USB-C port, things can be a little difficult. That's why you need to grab a USB-C hub to maximize your efficiency, and the Belkin 11-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock is perfect for the job.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

MOFT Float iPad Air Case with Integrated Stand

With an integrated foldable stand, MOFT Float iPad Air case provides enhanced comfort and productivity when you enjoy your favorite video or deal with your documents on the tablet. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The Float is a versatile 2-in-1 protective case for iPad Air 2020, which...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Bigger iPad Pro sizes could be years down the road

Although it’s not exactly the first one to have a large-screen tablet (remember the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2?), Apple definitely made gigantic slates a thing with its iPad Pros. Straddling the thin line between tablet and laptop, this new breed of computers also blur the lines between these mobile computers. Apple has been closing the gap even further, with the ability to run some iOS apps on Macs and the launch of ARM-based M1 Macs. According to a famed market analyst, Apple might even take the next step and bring the iPad closer to the MacBook in size, at least in a few years.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Prime Day iPad deals: Save $100 on the 2021 iPad Pro

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Day 2 of AmazonPrime Day 2021 has arrived! With the annual event ending tomorrow, now is the time to snag some of the best deals of the year.
TechnologyMacworld

Why a bigger iPad Pro could be a giant mistake

Mark Gurman knows his stuff when it comes to Apple rumors. AppleTrack, which monitors analysts’ hits and misses, currently rates him as 89.1 percent accurate, so his recent claim that Apple is working on a giant iPad is probably sound. It’s worth stressing, however, that just because Cupertino’s engineers are...
ElectronicsHartford Courant

The best USB-C headphone

USB-C is the industry-standard connector made for transmitting both data and power through a single cable. It was developed by a group of companies that include Apple, Dell, HP, Intel, Microsoft and Samsung. Wireless headphones and Bluetooth are great for some things, but headphones with USB-C connectors are still the best at plug-and-play because of USB-C’s rapid transfer speeds. In-ear monitors, on-ear headsets and over-the-ear headsets all come in USB-C connectivity versions. They need no charging and have no issues with the spotty connectivity that plagues many Bluetooth devices.
Electronicsimore.com

Belkin's awesome USB-C multimedia adapter is at 20% off for Prime Day

Although USB-C and Thunderbolt are becoming more popular on devices, those won't be the only ports you need, especially when connecting to media devices. This makes connecting your MacBook to things like projectors, HDMI displays, TVs, or even legacy technology impossible without an adapter. At the same time, quality USB-C adapters can be a little on the pricey side. Belkin has you covered this Prime Day.
TechnologyApple Insider

New iPad Pro models with larger screens are under development

Apple is considering offering consumers larger sizes of iPad Pro models, with super-sized variants potentially arriving within a few years. Apple's largest tablet has been the 12.9-inch iPad Pro ever since the product's first release. While Apple has changed the sizes of other iPad models, including multiple alterations for the smaller variant of the iPad Pro, it seems that the largest iPad Apple sells may go under the same treatment down the line.
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

18 Tips to use Apple Mail app on iPhone or iPad like a pro

The Mail app comes preinstalled on every iPhone and iPad, offering you a hassle-free way to compose, read, and manage your emails. With each iOS update, Apple adds more features to the Mail app, which you may be unaware of. Like in iOS 15, it added Mail Privacy Protection which gives you a private email experience.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple considering even bigger displays for the iPad Pro: Report

We’re still trying to understand some of the latest changes and upgrades that came with the latest iPad Pro models that launched back in April. These models arrived with more power than expected, as it includes an Apple M1 processor, 16GB RAM, and more, but they can only use 5GB of that RAM due to iPad OS limitations. Whatever the case, it seems that Apple is still looking to improve its most potent iPad models, and the latest rumor suggests that these improvements would arrive in the display department.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Best USB Type-C hubs for iPad Pro

With the iPad becoming a more capable device due to its increasing support for external accessories and applications, the single USB-C port that it offers can be a limiting factor for many users. In this guide, we’ve listed twelve of the best USB-C Hubs you should consider buying for your iPad Pro to make the most of its performance and features.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Top 6 Best USB-C Cables

Most phones these days are using USB-C for charging, there are still some exceptions, but very rare. So it’s a good idea to pick up a few spare USB-C cables so that you can charge your phone anytime and anywhere. It’s a good idea to have one next to your...
ElectronicsRegister Citizen

Strauss and Wagner Joins Kickstarter to Bring USB-C Headphones to Android and Google Pixel Users

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. A few months back, New York based headphone brand Strauss and Wagner introduced the EM205 wired earbuds to the market. The EM205 came with a 3.5MM adapter, making it compatible with select devices. Unfortunately, this excluded USB-C users with Androids and Google Pixel smartphones. After popular demand, Strauss and Wagner released a Kickstarter campaign that is promoting a USB-C compatible wired earbud--the EM8C. Please note that this product is not compatible with Apple products.
Electronicsreviewed.com

Get the latest iPad Pro for a steal for Prime Day 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If a sharp new tablet’s on your Amazon Prime Day 2021 wish list, you can score a new Apple iPad Pro for $749—that’s $50 off the list price. This is specifically for the 11-inch “Space Gray” version with 128 GB of storage. It’s a gorgeous touchscreen device that’ll handle all your iOS needs: reading, browsing, playing casual games.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple M1 with touch: iPad Pro 2021 in the detailed test

Apple M1 with touch: iPad Pro 2021 in the detailed test. Comparison to MacBook Air, benchmarks and conclusion. While the normal iPad and the iPad mini with their home buttons and Lightning ports are more intended for beginners, the iPad Pro, which is available in two sizes, is intended to satisfy the most demanding users. Processors, the best displays and Face ID sensors. In addition, thanks to their USB-C ports, they also get along with all kinds of peripherals, almost like a full-fledged computer.
Technologyiclarified.com

Apple to Release OLED iPad Air Next Year, OLED iPad Pro in 2023 [Report]

A new report from TheElec claims that Apple will release a new 10.86-inch OLED iPad next year, likely an updated iPad Air. The 10.86-inch OLED iPad launching next year will use rigid OLED and thin-film encapsulation (TFE). TFE is a technology usually reserved for flexible OLED. It stacks organic material and inorganic material in alternatively in layers to protect the organic material from water and oxygen. Rigid OLED usually use glass substrates and glass encapsulation.
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

iPad Mini Finally Getting Major Update With Pro Design and Larger Display

Apple is planning to give the iPad mini a major update this year, including a Pro-style redesign with a larger display, according to recent reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Webby Wu, the updated ‌‌iPad mini‌‌ will feature narrower screen bezels, with Apple also testing a model that does away with the Home button, in a design that sounds closer to the current iPad Air.

Comments / 0

Community Policy