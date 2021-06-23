Cancel
Food & Drinks

Craving Fair Food? This Is The Best Fair Food In South Dakota

By Christine Manika
ESPN 99.1
ESPN 99.1
Cover picture for the article

At last, fairs and festivals are in full swing around the Sioux Empire! That only means...greasy but delicious fair food!. It's difficult to pass up sweet treats and snack foods in general, however fair food just brings a whole new meaning to the concept of junk food. Festivals are the type of places where eating fried Oreos, turkey legs, and supreme nachos are like a "right of passage." There are 32 area festivals alone in the Sioux Empire which is basically 32 chances to eat all the fair food you want!

