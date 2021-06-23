Fourth of July recipe: Dessert First’s Ombre Cherry Tart

An update on the classic French fruit tart with pastry cream, this Instagram-worthy beauty from Millbrae’s Anita Chu celebrates summer and the return to baking for those outside your cohort. The Dessert First blogger posted this showstopper tart, dotted with Rainier and Bing cherries, on June 8 and it’s already a hit. The inky, almost-blue hue of the darkest cherries contrasts with the red-and-white colors of the lighter picks to create a sophisticated patriotic presentation for your Fourth of July festivities.