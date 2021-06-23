Cancel
Handmade Minimal Wooden Lap Desk for Laptop

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe handmade minimal wooden lap desk for laptop allows you to comfortably use your laptop away from the desk. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. It’s a beautfully crafted and practical lap desk for laptop handmade by DEBOSC, the Spanish handicraft studio that brought us the wooden monitor stand. The lap desk measures 60 x 30 x 0.9cm, and as shown in the images, it delivers a minimal and elegant appearance design, and it’s made from birch wood for durability and natural aestetics.

