Handmade Minimal Wooden Lap Desk for Laptop
The handmade minimal wooden lap desk for laptop allows you to comfortably use your laptop away from the desk. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. It’s a beautfully crafted and practical lap desk for laptop handmade by DEBOSC, the Spanish handicraft studio that brought us the wooden monitor stand. The lap desk measures 60 x 30 x 0.9cm, and as shown in the images, it delivers a minimal and elegant appearance design, and it’s made from birch wood for durability and natural aestetics.gadgetsin.com