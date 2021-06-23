iPhone 13 Launch to Happen in Third Week of September, According to Analyst
Apple will likely want to avoid an iPhone 13 launch delay, so it is no surprise to hear that TSMC has reportedly started production of the A15 Bionic that will be eventually found in each model. Previous reports also mentioned that Apple would announce the new versions in late September, though specifics were not provided. Now, a Wedbush analyst believes the Cupertino tech giant will announce four new iPhone 13 devices in the third week of September. Let us dive into what else that analyst predicted.wccftech.com