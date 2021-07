The body of a Portland man was recovered on Saturday afternoon after the man disappeared while swimming in the Sandy River at Dabney State Recreation Area on Tuesday. Ryan Kennedy said he was at the river with his partner and 8-year-old son when he found the body of 21-year-old Jose Pascual. Kennedy said he and another man were able to recover the body from the river and get help from a ranger station nearby. Pascual’s family was in the area waiting for him to be found and was able to identify the body on the scene, Kennedy said.