As if Epic Games’ epic lawsuit against it weren’t enough, Apple could soon be facing the biggest threat to its iOS App Store since the app store came online. The US Congress is preparing to debate antitrust six bills, one of which will put the iPhone’s closed app ecosystem under greater scrutiny. Those policies could force Apple to open up iOS to allow installing apps outside of the App Store, a.k.a. sideloading, a practice that Apple claims will not only put users at risk, it will also ironically harm developers and the app market in the process.