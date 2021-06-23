Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Subaru Impreza

By Martin Padgett
The Car Connection
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Subaru Impreza pegs the rational meter, with standard all-wheel drive and excellent crash-test performance. What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru Impreza? What does it compare to?. The Impreza anchors the Subaru lineup. The hatchback and sedan elevate the compact-car basics when turbocharged and stickered with “WRX”...

www.thecarconnection.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Crosstrek#Economy Car#Subaru Wrx#Wrx#Honda#Awd#Cvt#Limited#Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Mazda
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
Related
Carstorquenews.com

Subaru Reveals The Next-Gen Crosstrek And Impreza Will Now Launch Together

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek will get a complete remodel along with the Impreza. Here are the details of what's coming for customers next year. The launch of the 2022 Impreza with no upgrades reveals Subaru Corporation's intentions to launch the next-generation 2023 Crosstrek and Impreza together. The Impreza received a remodel in 2017, and the compact sedan and hatchback should have had a next-generation model change as a 2022 model year with Subaru's five-year life cycle.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Thieves Gut Subaru WRX STI On Dealer Lot

Car thieves have become incredibly brazen, but even we were shocked to see video of a brand new Subaru WRX STI stripped on a dealer’s lot. There isn’t a whole lot of information included in the video and a search turned up zero local news stories, so we don’t even know where or exactly when this happened. However, this is perhaps the most aggressive strip job we’ve seen outside of public streets in Detroit.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Ice_silver_metalli Subaru Crosstrek

Crosstrek trim. Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Brake...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Subaru Head Gasket Repair Started With an Engine Removal and That Was the Easy Part

Read the next phase of a cheap Subaru Saga, a local take on Lordstown Motors, and more from Car Bibles this week. Andrew P. Collins View Andrew P. Collins's Articles. A couple of weeks ago, Car Bibles writer Chris Rosales bought a cheap Subaru Outback. The car wasted almost no time popping its head gasket, so before he could take the car on any real adventures, he had to go pretty deep into repairs.
CarsCNET

Subaru confirms new WRX coming this year

Subaru gave us our first official look at the next-generation WRX on Tuesday, with a shadowy teaser image that leaves plenty to the imagination. The company doesn't have much to say about the 2022 WRX right now, only confirming that its sporty little sedan will debut "this year." The new...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Crimson_red_pearl Subaru Ascent

Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats, Turbo, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive. Touring trim. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CLICK NOW!. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Dark Gray Metallic Subaru XV Crosstrek

EPA 34 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Clean. Premium trim. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, AERO CROSS BAR SET, POPULAR PACKAGE #1, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Crystal White Pearl Subaru Legacy

FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Great Conditon, GREAT MILES 66,646! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, POPULAR PACKAGE #5, All Wheel Drive AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Hyper Blue Subaru Crosstrek

CARFAX One-Owner. Hyper Blue 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2016 KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Crystal Black Silica Subaru WRX

Great Shape. Premium trim. Heated Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, POPULAR PACKAGE #1, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Local Trade-In. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels,...
Carstorquenews.com

The 10 Best High-Tech Cars Under $30K - Subaru Scores 3 Models For Commuters

What are the best high-tech cars under $30,000 for commuters? A new study says the 2021 Subaru Outback, Crosstrek, and Legacy are among the best. Customers looking for high-tech features don’t have to spend a lot to get it in a new car. A recent study from Cars.com ranks the ten best vehicles under $30,000 with safety technology for urban commuters. The 2021 Subaru Outback, Crosstrek, and Legacy are affordable and among the best new vehicles.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Crystal_white_pear Subaru Ascent

Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Premium trim. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera,...
Traffic AccidentsRoanoke Times

2009 Newport Blue Pearl Subaru Forester

FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Newport Blue Pearl exterior and Platinum Gray interior, X trim. Nice. IIHS Top Safety Pick, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, All Wheel Drive. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru Forester

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Forester 2.5X Limited, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT, AWD, Ice Silver Metallic, Black w/Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, 17" x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, All Weather Floor Mats, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & HomeLink, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kit, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/HD Radio & Single CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. 21/27 City/Highway MPG.
MotorsportsCarscoops

1,200 HP Nissan GT-R Is Too Quick For Travis Pastrana’s Subaru WRX STI

While Travis Pastrana’s Subaru WRX STI wasn’t built solely for straight-line acceleration, it has proven itself to be extraordinarily fast off the line, easily defeating all comers on Hoonigan’s ‘This vs That’ series. However, this bright pink Nissan GT-R proved to be a little too much for it. The GT-R...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Crystal_black_sili Subaru Outback

Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. Wilderness trim. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up...
Carsautotrader.com

A Redesigned Subaru WRX Is Finally on the Way

According to Subaru, a new version of the automaker’s rally-style performance sedan will debut later this year as a 2022 model. The next-generation Subaru WRX is long overdue. The current model went on sale for the 2015 model year, and it shares much of its body and interior with the last-generation version of Subaru’s Impreza. In the past, a new WRX has followed its Impreza sibling by a year or two, but the current Impreza has been on sale since the 2017 model year.