Publisher Correction: Resting state alpha oscillatory activity is a valid and reliable marker of schizotypy

‘We are human because we recount stories and myths…’. Herodotus (The Histories). Greek historian. 484–425 B C. As far as I can remember news and events presented by the media (print and television) were rather dry and factual until recently. Now ‘news’ is presented as stories and newscasters/presenters have become celebrities, like oenologists/wine consultants or chefs, among others. Perhaps that is a good thing, stories I mean, and Herodotus was a marvellous storyteller, although memory is a fragile thing. Cicero called him ‘The Father of Western History’ but some of Herodotus’ accounts may rely on imagination rather than clear and undisputed memory. One of the stories recounted in The Histories [1], is the assassination of Candaules by his favourite manservant Gyges after he asked Gyges to look at Candaules’ naked wife, whom he thought was the most beautiful woman in the world Fig. 1. It turned out to be a bad idea, and Candaules came to a sticky end.