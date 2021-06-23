Cancel
Science

Publisher Correction: Resting state alpha oscillatory activity is a valid and reliable marker of schizotypy

By Jelena Trajkovic, Francesco Di Gregorio, Francesca Ferri, Chiara Marzi, Stefano Diciotti, Vincenzo Romei
Nature.com
 13 days ago

The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 6, which was incorrectly given as:. The original Article has been corrected. Centro Studi e Ricerche in Neuroscienze Cognitive, Dipartimento di Psicologia, Alma Mater Studiorum – Università di Bologna, Campus di Cesena, 47521, Cesena, Italy. Jelena Trajkovic & Vincenzo...

www.nature.com
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: The RNA Atlas expands the catalog of human non-coding RNAs

In the version of this article initially published online, Pavel Sumazin’s affilation was given as Cancer Research Institute Ghent (CRIG), Ghent, Belgium. The correct affiliation is Texas Children’s Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Non-invasive molecular imaging of kidney diseases

The original version of this article misspelled the name of L.J. Zhang in the ‘Peer review information’ section, as L.J. Zhiang. This error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Institute of Pathology, RWTH Aachen University Hospital, Aachen, Germany. Barbara M. Klinkhammer & Peter...
CancerNature.com

Publisher Correction: A pan-cancer analysis of CpG Island gene regulation reveals extensive plasticity within Polycomb target genes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22720-0, published online 30 April 2021. In this Article there was an error in the Author contribution statement. The final sentence of the statement ‘The last two authors (D.-C.L. and B.P.B.) are co-senior authors who jointly supervised the work, and they have the right to list their names last in their CV.’ was omitted.
ChemistryNature.com

Publisher Correction: Laser-excited elastic guided waves reveal the complex mechanics of nanoporous silicon

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23398-0, published online 14 June 2021. The original version of this article contained an error in the author affiliations. Patrick Huber was incorrectly associated with MSME, CNRS UMR 8208, Univ Paris Est Creteil, Univ Gustave Eiffel, Creteil, France. This has now been corrected in both the...
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable trophic level information for marine mammals

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02212-z, published online 3 June 2021. In the original version of the Article, the title was incorrectly stated as “Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable tropic level information for marine mammals.” This has now been corrected to “Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable trophic level information for marine mammals” in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.
PhysicsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Quantum entangled fractional topology and curvatures

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00641-0, published online 22 June 2021. The PDF version of this article contained incomplete versions of Eqs. (12) and (19). In the old version, these two equations were erroneously typeset as. The correct version of the two equations are:. respectively. These have now been corrected in...
WildlifeNature.com

Correction: Microbial niche differentiation explains nitrite oxidation in marine oxygen minimum zones

Correction to: The ISME Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-00852-3, published online 06 January 2021. After publication of this article, the authors realized that proteins encoded by the OMZ NOB MAGs were incorrectly annotated as chlorite dismutase (Cld). They are homologs of Cld, and they should be called Cld-like proteins. Key residues for Cld are missing in these proteins and their chlorite dismutation activity is not expected. Thus, we correct ‘Cld’ into ‘Cld-like proteins’ for OMZ NOB MAGs.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: nAChRs gene expression and neuroinflammation in APPswe/PS1dE9 transgenic mouse

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89139-x, published online 06 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the author list, where the author first and last names were reversed. The correct author names appear below: Chiara D’Angelo, Erica Costantini, Nieves Salvador, Michele Marchioni, Marta Di Nicola, Nigel H. Greig and Marcella Reale. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected.
ScienceNature.com

Stories in haematology and wine

‘We are human because we recount stories and myths…’. Herodotus (The Histories). Greek historian. 484–425 B C. As far as I can remember news and events presented by the media (print and television) were rather dry and factual until recently. Now ‘news’ is presented as stories and newscasters/presenters have become celebrities, like oenologists/wine consultants or chefs, among others. Perhaps that is a good thing, stories I mean, and Herodotus was a marvellous storyteller, although memory is a fragile thing. Cicero called him ‘The Father of Western History’ but some of Herodotus’ accounts may rely on imagination rather than clear and undisputed memory. One of the stories recounted in The Histories [1], is the assassination of Candaules by his favourite manservant Gyges after he asked Gyges to look at Candaules’ naked wife, whom he thought was the most beautiful woman in the world Fig. 1. It turned out to be a bad idea, and Candaules came to a sticky end.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Signalling pathways and mechanistic cues highlighted by transcriptomic analysis of primordial, primary, and secondary ovarian follicles in domestic cat

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82051-4, published online 29 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Acknowledgements section. “We thank Anke Schmidt (IZW), Dr. Daniel Förster (IZW), and Sarah Sparmann (BeGenDiv) for technical assistance. The publication of this article was funded by the Open Access Fund...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association between thyroid cysts and hypertension by atherosclerosis status: a cross-sectional study

Our recent studies indicate that thyroid cysts have clinical implications. Thyroid cysts could have a positive effect on the supply of thyroid hormones. Both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism cause hypertension. Hypothyroidism, but not hyperthyroidism, is a risk factor for atherosclerosis. Therefore, thyroid cysts could be associated with hypertension, and atherosclerosis might influence the association between thyroid cysts and hypertension. To evaluate the clinical significance of thyroid cysts, a cross-sectional study was conducted with 1801 Japanese aged 40–74 years. Thyroid cysts were significantly positively associated with hypertension in participants without atherosclerosis. However, there was a significant inverse association in those with atherosclerosis. The potential confounding factor adjusted odd ratios and 95% confidence intervals (95% CIs) were 1.49 (95% CI 1.17–1.90) for participants without atherosclerosis and 0.49 (95% CI 0.24–0.98) for those with atherosclerosis. The present study demonstrates that thyroid cysts have clinical implications because thyroid cysts support thyroid hormone activity. Our findings provide sufficient evidence to develop a risk assessment for hypertension for the general population, even though further research is required.
Earth ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Hydro-climatic changes of wetlandscapes across the world

In the original version of this Article, V. H. Rivera-Monroy was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Alexander von Humboldt Biological Resources Research Institute, Calle 28 A No. 15-09, Bogotá, DC, 70803, Colombia’. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences, College of the Coast and Environment, Louisiana State...
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: A new radio-frequency acoustic method for remote study of liquids

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84500-6, published online 23 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in References 27, 43 and 44, where hyperlinks to external data were omitted and as a result were incorrectly given as:. 27. Kramarenko, A. V. Demo of non-contac polatimetric cardiograph testing, (...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
ScienceNature.com

Implications of sex-related differences in central nervous system disorders for drug research and development

Research on sex differences in central nervous system disorders has developed substantially in recent years. Here, we discuss selected examples and the implications for drug development. Office of Therapies for Neurological and Psychiatric disorders, Human Medicines Division, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Ewa Balkowiec-Iskra. Department of Experimental and Clinical...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: An evaluation of lipid profile and pro-inflammatory cytokines as determinants of cardiovascular disease in those with diabetes: a study on a Mexican American cohort

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81730-6, published online 28 January 2021. Joseph McCormick was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “S.U. and S.M. supervised the study. P.M., S.F., J.M., J.G. and S.M. developed the cohort and obtained the data....
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
ScienceNature.com

Correction to: Interrogation of novel CDK2/9 inhibitor fadraciclib (CYC065) as a potential therapeutic approach for AML

Correction to: Cell Death Discovery 7:137; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00496-y; published online 10 June 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the funding section. This research was funded by a Ph.D. studentship from the Royal Thai Government. Additional funding was provided by Cyclacel Ltd. This study was supported by the Glasgow Experimental Cancer Medicine Center, which is funded by Cancer Research UK [C58789/A251741] and the Chief Scientist’s Office, Scotland. Cell-sorting facilities were funded by the Kay Kendall Leukemia Fund (KKL501) and the Howat Foundation. The authors apologize for the mistake. The original article has been corrected.

