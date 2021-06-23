Cancel
Abington Township, PA

Abington Scientist Who Pioneered COVID-19 Vaccine Research Believes mRNA Technology is Capable of Fighting Many Diseases

DELCO.Today
Katalin Karikó.Image via BioNTech.

While even the majority of scientists working on mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 were shocked by its effectiveness, Katalin Karikó, an Abington biochemist and one of the pioneers of mRNA technology research, did not expect anything less, writes Stephen Buranyi for the WIRED.

“There was no nail biting,” she said. “I expected the vaccines to be very potent.”

