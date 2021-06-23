Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Police officer guilty of manslaughter in soccer star's death

Frankfort Times
 10 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer was convicted Wednesday of manslaughter in the death of Dalian Atkinson, a former professional soccer player who died after being Tasered and kicked in the head. A jury unanimously found Constable Benjamin Monk guilty of manslaughter but cleared him of murder.

www.ftimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalian Atkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#British Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerWFMZ-TV Online

Britain Soccer Star Death

Police officer guilty of manslaughter in soccer star's death. A British police officer has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of Dalian Atkinson, a former professional soccer player who died after being Tasered and kicked in the head. Former Aston Villa star Atkinson died in August 2016 after police were called to his father’s home in Telford, central England. Constable Benjamin Monk claimed he acted in self-defense but a jury convicted him Wednesday of manslaughter. Prosecutors said Monk used a stun gun for 33 seconds against Atkinson — more than six times longer than was standard — and kicked him at least twice in the head. Atkinson’s family said they were “hugely relieved that the whole country now knows the truth about how Dalian died.”
Public SafetyBBC

Dalian Atkinson: PC guilty of former footballer's manslaughter

A police officer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson. The former Aston Villa striker died after a stand-off with West Mercia police officers outside his father's home in Telford, Shropshire in 2016. PC Benjamin Monk, 43, was cleared at Birmingham Crown Court of an alternative...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Dalian Atkinson death: Campaigner welcomes police officer's conviction

A justice campaigner who organised a street protest following the death of Dalian Atkinson has called for the police officer fund guilty of his manslaughter to be given a severe sentence. Bishop Desmond Jadoo, of the Justice 4 All Coalition, said the organisation welcomed the conviction of West Mercia Police...
New Orleans, LATitusville Herald

Not guilty plea in death of officer outside basketball game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man accused of killing a university police officer outside a high school basketball game has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. A New Orleans judge is considering whether to reduce the $100,000 bond set for John Shallerhorn, 35, who entered...
Public SafetyBBC

Carmel Fenech: Reward of £10,000 in Crawley missing teen case

A reward of £10,000 has been offered for information on the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl in 1998. Carmel Fenech, also known as Carmel Pendry, was reported missing from Broadfield, Crawley, West Sussex. Sussex Police say Ms Fenech, who would be 40 this week, could have been murdered. Independent charity...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Dalian Atkinson: Police officer convicted of ex-footballer’s manslaughter kept his job despite gross misconduct

A police officer convicted of the manslaughter of former footballer Dalian Atkinson kept his job despite having been found guilty of gross misconduct years before the killing.Benjamin Monk remained in post with West Mercia Police in 2011 after being found to have breached the required standards for honesty and integrity when he failed to mention two cautions on his application to join the force, Birmingham Crown Court was told. The trial earlier heard how in 2016, Monk tasered Atkinson to the ground with a 33-second deployment of the weapon, and then kicked him twice in the head while he was...
MilitaryUSNI News

Marine Raider Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter in Death of Green Beret

A Marine Raider was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, obstruction, conspiracy and charges of hazing in the 2017 homicide of an Army Green Beret in Mali. A military jury found Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez guilty late Thursday after a three-week trial of the charges related to the death of Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in Bamako, Mali in a house shared by U.S. special operators.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Three Metropolitan Police officers face gross misconduct inquiry over Bianca Williams search

Three of the six police officers who stopped, searched and handcuffed athlete Bianca Williams and her partner are under investigation for gross misconduct.The British sprinter and her partner, the Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, were searched last July on suspicion of having drugs and weapons while driving through west London with their three-month-old son in the back seat.No drugs or weapons were found and an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for potential misconduct, which started last October, found that the Metropolitan Police put their three-month-old son on a database that stores information on children known...
WorldBBC

Havant murder: Pair jailed for aiding killer after BBQ stabbing

Two people have been jailed for assisting a murderer after he stabbed his friend at a barbecue. Kevin Batchelor, 26, killed George Allison, 21, at a house in Havant, Hampshire, in May 2020. The killer went to his sister's house where his bloodstained clothes were washed and the knife was...