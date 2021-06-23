Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chico, CA

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision on Bruce Road near Sterling Oaks Drive (Chico, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCi5i_0acxttmC00
1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision on Bruce Road near Sterling Oaks Drive (Chico, CA)

On Monday, a two-vehicle collision on Bruce Road near Sterling Oaks Drive left one person in hospital.

As per the Chico Police, the incident led to the closure of traffic at the end of Bruce Road near Sterling Oaks Drive just before Highway 32. As per reports, one person was sent to a hospital as a result of the crash, but the extent of victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

As of now, the circumstances that have resulted in the crash remain unclear. Authorities have not released any other details about the accident and the identity of the injured victim remains undisclosed.

The crash remains under investigation.

June 23, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

Community Policy
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Chico, CA
Traffic
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Chico, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Traffic Accident#The Chico Police#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Bellingham, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash hospitalized 2 people on Guide Meridian (Bellingham, WA)

On Thursday, two people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Guide Meridian. Emergency crews responded to the crash scene moments before 9 a.m. to the intersection of Guide Meridian and Axton Road. As per reports, a northbound Ford F450 flatbed truck was stopped in the left-turn lane while waiting to make a left turn onto W Axton Road. A northbound Chevrolet Trailblazer entered the left-turn lane and hit the Ford from behind.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car vs. semi-truck crash killed one person on SB I-11 at Horizon Drive (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Thursday morning, a man lost his life and a female passenger was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 11 southbound at Horizon Drive. At around 2:48 a.m. on July 1, an adult male semi-truck driver had pulled off to the shoulder of I-11 southbound after the vehicle reportedly had mechanical issues. The driver was standing outside of the truck making a call to a mechanic when the incident happened, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
Spokane Valley, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

Two cars struck and killed a pedestrian on Sullivan (Spokane Valley, WA)

On Wednesday night, a man in his 50s died after being hit by two cars while crossing Sullivan. Reports revealed that the victim was attempting to cross the 900 block of N. Sullivan at about 10 p.m. The man was struck by an SUV before being hit again by another car. Officers said that the man did not use a crosswalk and was crossing in the middle of the roadway at the time of the crash.
Sparks, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car hit and injured a bicyclist on Oddie Boulevard (Sparks, NV)

On Wednesday, a bicyclist was hurt after being struck by a car on Oddie Boulevard. The incident took place at about 8:45 a.m. in which a car and bicycle were involved. Police stated that an elderly man was riding his bicycle traveling west on Oddie when he was struck by a vehicle making a turn. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the authorities.
Washington StatePosted by
Nationwide Report

A crash killed one person and injured 30-year-old Reynel Enriquez Ortega; DUI suspected (Yakima County, WA)

On late Wednesday night, a man lost his life and 30-year-old Reynel Enriquez Ortega was hospitalized following a crash on SR 97 two miles north of Toppenish, WSP said. According to the Washington State Patrol, the fatal incident took place at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday. The driver, Reynel Enriquez Ortega, 30, went off the roadway and collided with the Jersey barrier, according to the report. On arrival, first responders rushed 30-year-old Enriquez Ortega to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Nationwide Report

A vehicle crash on Arivaca Road near Milepost 14 led to injuries (Tucson, AZ)

A vehicle crash on Arivaca Road near Milepost 14 led to injuries (Tucson, AZ) On Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle crash caused injuries on Arivaca Road near Milepost 14. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the incident took place on Arivaca Road near Milepost 14. They also confirmed that the crash led to injuries. The authorities shut down the affected area in both directions.