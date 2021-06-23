1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision on Bruce Road near Sterling Oaks Drive (Chico, CA)

On Monday, a two-vehicle collision on Bruce Road near Sterling Oaks Drive left one person in hospital.

As per the Chico Police, the incident led to the closure of traffic at the end of Bruce Road near Sterling Oaks Drive just before Highway 32. As per reports, one person was sent to a hospital as a result of the crash, but the extent of victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

As of now, the circumstances that have resulted in the crash remain unclear. Authorities have not released any other details about the accident and the identity of the injured victim remains undisclosed.

The crash remains under investigation.

