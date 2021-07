The benefits of fruits and vegetables seem boundless. These nutritional foods are low in fat and salt, but full of plant fiber, which prevents constipation and helps you absorb water and nutrients from your food. Soluble fiber, which is found in plenty of produce, including peas, beans, apples, citrus, and more, may also help reduce cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels. In addition, the vitamins and minerals in fruits and veggies play many important roles in the immune system and the prevention of certain diseases. The regular consumption of phytochemicals, or plant chemicals, has been linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, stroke, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and even some forms of cancer.