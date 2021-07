If the New York Knicks have their way, Julius Randle is going to remain with the organization for a long time. Ian Begley of SNY reported Sunday that while the Knicks were impressed with Randle's breakout season in the 2020-21 campaign, "people in the organization also value and appreciate Randle's ability to handle adversity in New York. They are impressed by Randle's ability to thrive this past season after dealing with all of the negativity of his first season in New York."