Where to place Fortnite welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake

The latest Fortnite challenges for season 7, week 4 are here, giving you lots of ways to earn more battle pass XP. During this new week, you’ll find the challenges to be on par with the ones from last time in terms of difficulty. Most of them require you to find collectibles in certain spots or to visit specific locations around the map. They aren’t necessarily hard, but since the game doesn’t tell you much, you might not know where to go. This week, you’re tasked with placing missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows.