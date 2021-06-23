Lost in Random deals up a unique blend of third-person action and card battling

Electronic Arts released a new story trailer for Lost In Random as the game has been set to be released sometime later this year. Created by Swedish game studio Zoink, this trailer will introduce you to the world of Random as you can explore the gothic fairytale action-adventure title and all of its surroundings. The game was recently a part of the Tribeca Festival as one of its official Games selections, which should tell you a little of the kind of standard they've been trying to forge with this one. You can enjoy the trailer below along with some of the story, as we wait to see what the release window will be.