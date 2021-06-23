Lost in Random deals up a unique blend of third-person action and card battling
I'm watching a girl talk to a sentient die with noodly arms and legs, and I can't understand a thing the die is saying. Fortunately for the players of Lost in Random, this girl named Even is happy to relay back the general sentiment of the die's jumbled words to the audience, like Han Solo talking to Chewbacca. The two of them have been cast together by fate, like so many rolls of a certain six-sided cube, and now they'll need to work together to get out of the odd predicament they find themselves in.www.gamesradar.com