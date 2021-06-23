Coffee County BOE announces superintendent finalists
At the June 15 Coffee County Schools Board of Education meeting, the board approved four finalists for the superintendent position. Current superintendent Kevin Killingsworth is retiring in August and the new superintendent will take over after that. The finalists include current Coffee County Schools Special Programs Coordinator Gray Harrison, Guntersville City Schools Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Jeff Jones, Coffee County Schools Federal Programs Coordinator Kelly Cobb and Piedmont High School Principal Dr. Adam Clemmons.www.southeastsun.com