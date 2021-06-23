USD/CAD consolidates losses around 1.2300 ahead of mid-tier data

The 1.3820 level provided enough resistance for the GBP/USD to pass below the lower trend line of the channel down pattern, which guided the rate since June 23. During Friday's trading hours, the rate fluctuated sideways near the 1.3750 mark. In theory, the pair should decline, as it has no technical support as low as the 1.3677 level, where the weekly S2 simple pivot point was located at. However, support could be provided by round exchange rate levels like the 1.3740, 1.3720 and most importantly the 1.3700 mark. Read more...