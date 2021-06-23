USD/CAD consolidates losses around 1.2300 ahead of mid-tier data
USD/CAD closed previous two days in the negative territory. US Dollar Index fluctuates in a tight range below 92.00. Focus shift to mid-tier data releases from US and Canada. Following Monday's deep correction, the USD/CAD pair extended its slide on Tuesday amid broad-based USD weakness. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase near 1.2300, where it closed the previous day.www.fxstreet.com