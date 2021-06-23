Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD/CAD consolidates losses around 1.2300 ahead of mid-tier data

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD closed previous two days in the negative territory. US Dollar Index fluctuates in a tight range below 92.00. Focus shift to mid-tier data releases from US and Canada. Following Monday's deep correction, the USD/CAD pair extended its slide on Tuesday amid broad-based USD weakness. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase near 1.2300, where it closed the previous day.

www.fxstreet.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Cad#Us Dollar#Dxy#Pmi#The Coronavirus Crisis#Fomc#The Ihs Markit#New Home Sales For May#Statistics Canada#Retail Sales#Eia#Usd Cad Overview#Today Daily Change#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD recovery battles monthly hurdle above 0.7000

NZD/USD struggles to extend the strongest daily gains in eight weeks. Market sentiment improved post-NFP but bulls stay skeptical. Virus concerns in Australia, Sino-US tussles also exert downside pressure. New Zealand ANZ Commodity Price Index, China Caixin Services PMI can direct nearby moves, US holidays may reduce market liquidity. NZD/USD...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Risk-appetite likely to limit the downside

US Treasury yields were sharply down on Friday, weighing on USD/JPY. Wall Street keeps rallying, with the S&P closing at record levels for seven days in a row. USD/JPY is correcting lower in the near-term, the decline may accelerate once below 110.80. The USD/JPY pair hit 111.65, its highest since...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD keeps bounce off three-month low towards 1.1900 amid mixed cues

EUR/USD edges higher following the strong daily gains from early April lows. US jobs report, ECB’s Lagarde favored bounce off multi-day low. Recovery moves struggle amid policymakers’ indecision, light calendar in Asia. EUR/USD grinds higher above 1.1860, following Friday’s recovery from the three-month bottom, amid the initial Asian session on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to drive away bears above key resistance at $1,790

Gold ended up closing the week little changed slightly above $1,780 as XAU/USD failed to clear key resistance at $1,790. Therefore, the yellow metal XAU/USD has not yet gathered enough momentum to reverse its direction, according to FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer. FOMC will release June meeting minutes on Wednesday. “On Tuesday,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles for direction, holds steady around 111.00 mark

A combination of factors failed to assist USD/JPY to capitalize on its modest uptick. Diminishing odds for an earlier Fed rate hike kept the USD bulls on the defensive. A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and collaborated to cap the major. The USD/JPY pair struggled to capitalize on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was stuck in neutral on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week’s mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a hastening end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher and...
MarketsBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Cuts Losses After PMI Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued in cautious trade on Monday after Health Minister Olivier Veran warned France could be heading for a fourth wave of the pandemic due to the Delta variant. While several top doctors and infectious diseases specialists predicted a possible spike in the virus in September,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops below 1.2400 as USD weakens after NFP report

USD/CAD broke below 1.2400 in early American session. US Dollar Index dropped below 92.50 after NFP report. Rising crude oil prices help CAD outperform its rivals. After spending the first half of the day moving sideways in a tight range above 1.2400, the USD/CAD pair came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to a session low of 1.2375. As of writing, the pair was down 0.42% on a daily basis at 1.2382.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD stages limited rebound after US NFP data, stays near mid-1.1800s

EUR/USD recovered its losses after dropping toward 1.1800. Nonfarm Payrolls in US rose more than expected in June. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly gains around 92.50. The EUR/USD pair fell to its lowest level since early April at 1.1808 in the early American session on Friday but managed to stage a rebound. After turning positive on the day above 1.1850, however, the pair lost its momentum and was last seen posting small daily losses at 1.1844.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats after US data, still heads for highest weekly close in a year

Japanese yen holds onto gains after US data. US dollar turns negative even as NFP surpass expectations. The USD/JPY is pulling back on Friday after rising significantly during two consecutive days. After the US official employment, it dropped to 111.14 and then bounced modestly. As of writing, it trades at 111.30, on its way to the highest weekly close since February 2020.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD rebounds above 0.7000, remains on track to post weekly losses

NZD/USD staged a decisive rebound in the American session. US Dollar Index struggles to hold above 92.50. NZD/USD remains on track to close the week in the negative territory. The NZD/USD pair dropped below 0.6950 in the early American session but managed to make a sharp U-turn. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7003, where it was up 0.38% the day. On a weekly basis, NZD/USD remains on track to close in the negative territory despite Friday's rebound.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD recovers further on Friday as the US dollar retreats

Greenback holds onto daily losses during Friday’s American session. US employment data triggers correction of the dollar. GBP/USD up on Friday, but down for the week. The GBP/USD is hovering near 1.3800 after a sharp recovery from 1.3730, the lowest level since mid-April. The pair bottomed immediately after the release of the US employment report and then bounced to the upside as the greenback reversed, falling across the board.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD stays on the back foot near 0.6960, eyes on US NFP data

NZD/USD stays in the negative territory on Friday. US Dollar Index stays near multi-month highs set earlier in the day. Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US is coming up next. The NZD/USD pair extended its weekly slide and touched its lowest level in nearly two weeks at 0.6951 before staging a modest rebound. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 0.6962.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD approaching critical support

The 1.3820 level provided enough resistance for the GBP/USD to pass below the lower trend line of the channel down pattern, which guided the rate since June 23. During Friday's trading hours, the rate fluctuated sideways near the 1.3750 mark. In theory, the pair should decline, as it has no technical support as low as the 1.3677 level, where the weekly S2 simple pivot point was located at. However, support could be provided by round exchange rate levels like the 1.3740, 1.3720 and most importantly the 1.3700 mark. Read more...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar eases despite upbeat US jobs data, dips to offer better buying opportunities

The US dollar dipped against the basket of major currencies despite better than expected US labor data in June. Larger uptrend remains intact, with current dip seen as positioning for fresh push higher, as the labor report has less impact than the main factor - hawkish tone from US Federal Reserve which sent initial signals about earlier than expected policy tightening - that lifted the greenback recently.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1830; (P) 1.1857; (R1) 1.1876;. Some jitter is seen in EUR/USD in early US session. But intraday bias stays on the downside with 1.1883 minor resistance intact. Fall from 1.2263, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, should target 1.1703 support. On the upside, above 1.1883 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But break of 1.1974 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery.
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar set a fresh two-month-high this morning before pulling back, driven by the Non-farm Payrolls report. The bullish push in USD from the FOMC rate decision in June has yet to dissipate, and this may be keeping the door open for some extension of that move as the next big FOMC items are the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium and the September FOMC rate decision, both of which take place later in the summer.