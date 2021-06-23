Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Data store and object security startup Symmetry Systems raises $15M

By Duncan Riley
siliconangle.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData store and object security startup Symmetry Systems Inc. today announced it has raised $15 million in new funding to support its rapid growth in revenue, customers and employees. Prefix Capital and ForgePoint Capital led the Series A round. Other investors include Accenture Ventures, Symmetry Systems and a number of...

siliconangle.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Google Cloud#Information Security#Symmetry Systems Inc#Prefix Capital#Forgepoint Capital#Accenture Ventures#Docusign Inc#Inqtel Inc#Cisco Systems Inc#Marqeta Inc#Amazon Whole Foods#Dsos#Symmetry Dataguard#Symmetry Systems A#Amazon Web Services#Amazon Com#Dell Technologies#Thecube Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HPE acquires Zerto to expand HPE GreenLake cloud data services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. “Data is now the most critical asset,”...
Businesschannele2e.com

IBM President Jim Whitehurst Resigns

IBM President Jim Whitehurst has resigned from the technology company, raising concerns among some investors just ahead of the extended U.S. Independence Day holiday weekend, The Wall Street Journal reports. Whitehurst had overseen IBM’s cloud efforts, and he previously led Red Hat as CEO before IBM acquired the Linux and...
Economysiliconangle.com

Cordial sweetens data with hyper-personalization: CEO shares startup story

We recently spoke with the CEOs of companies that participated in the recent AWS Startup Showcase: Innovations With CloudData and CloudOps to find out what drives them and learn about their visions for the future. This is the fourth feature in our CEO Startup Spotlight series. The classic movie “Mary...
Computerssiliconangle.com

Opera releases a fully optimized version of its browser for Chromebooks

Opera Software announced Thursday that it released the first third-party browser fully optimized for Chromebooks and Chrome OS as an alternative to Google Chrome, which is the default browser that runs on the devices. Users can download browser alternatives because Chromebooks support running Android apps, on which the new Opera...
Businessaithority.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition Of Zerto, A Leader In Cloud Data Management And Protection

Acquisition accelerates HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. Zerto is the vendor of choice for more than 350 Managed Service Providers and 9,000 customers to provide disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and data and application mobility across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Zerto is expected to contribute more than...
Businesssiliconangle.com

IBM President Jim Whitehurst steps down as part of major leadership reshuffle

IBM Corp. today announced that Jim Whitehurst, the company’s president, has decided to step down. Whitehurst’s departure is part of a broader leadership reshuffle that will affect several major business units. The company’s share price dropped more than 4.8% on news. Whitehurst (pictured) joined IBM in 2019 after the company...
BusinessData Center Knowledge

AT&T Is Moving Its 5G Cloud Network to Microsoft’s Azure

Scott Moritz (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is enlisting Microsoft Corp. to run its next-generation mobile network, a key win in the race by cloud companies to lock down large clients. Microsoft is acquiring AT&T’s Network Cloud technology and staff as part of a deal to eventually handle all of the...
MarketsVentureBeat

Oracle’s Autonomous Data Warehouse expansion offers potential upside for tech professionals

In March, Oracle announced an expansion to their Autonomous Data Warehouse that can bring the benefits of ADW — automating previously manual tasks — to large groups of new potential users. Oracle calls the expansion “the first self-driving database,” and its goal with the new features is to “completely transform cloud data warehousing from a complex ecosystem … that requires extensive expertise into an intuitive, point-and-click experience” that will enable all types of professionals to access, work with, and build business insights with data, from engineers to analysts and data scientists to business users, all without the help of IT.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Sevco Security raises $15M to scale adoption of the cloud-native security asset intelligence platform

Sevco Security launched with $15M in Series A funding led by SYN Ventures, with participation from .406 Ventures, Accomplice, Bill Wood Ventures and fama Ventures. Sevco will use the funding to scale adoption of the cloud-native security asset intelligence platform that delivers two fundamental values to customers: continuous converged visibility of all assets across siloed systems; and the telemetry required to understand how assets change in a dynamic environment over time.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

SaaS Security Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Google, Cisco Systems, McAfee, Symantec

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global SaaS Security Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global SaaS Security Market Report.