WHO: No urgent need to vaccinate children against COVID-19 right now

By Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The World Health Organization is suggesting that parents could hold off on vaccinating their children against COVID-19, according to its June guidance. The WHO states that since children tend to experience milder symptoms compared with adults, they aren’t in urgent need of vaccinations unless they have a pre-existing condition. Instead, vaccines should be prioritized for those with such conditions as well as for older adults and health care workers.

