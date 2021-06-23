24 Free Holiday Word Searches
Challenging your brain with printable word searches is fun all year long, but these holiday word searches are sure to get you in the spirit and help you celebrate. You can print out these free word searches to keep yourself or the kids in your family entertained for everything from St. Patrick’s Day, to the 4th of July, to Christmas. Different words are hidden in the puzzles horizontally, vertically, diagonally, and sometimes even at a right angle (more details on those unique word searches below)!www.rd.com