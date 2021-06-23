Cancel
Turkey in talks with several countries on FX swap, close to deal with Azerbaijan -sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkey has ramped up talks with other countries over securing a currency swap agreement and a deal with Azerbaijan looks likely to be the first achieved, four Turkish sources with knowledge on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu told a meeting with bank managers that Turkey was in talks with four countries on FX swap deals and at “a very good point” with two of those, according to two participants.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that talks were underway with Malaysia, South Korea, Russia, Britain and other countries in Asia on securing swap agreements, with a senior source saying Ankara may also further expand an existing swap agreement with Qatar that it tripled to $15 billion last year. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

