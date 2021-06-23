REUTERS EVENTS Grid modernization, technology will help accelerate energy transition -Dell

The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Grid modernization and technology will play key roles in accelerating the energy transition, the chief technology officer for energy of Dell Technologies (DELL.N) said on Wednesday.

Modernization of the grid will be crucial in incorporating energy storage into the global infrastructure and integrating power systems, David Holmes said at the Reuters Events Global Energy Transition conference.

He highlighted a partnership between Dell, Intel Corp (INTC.O) and VMware Inc (VMW.N) to deliver a "digital architecture" for grid modernization.

"This is the core underlying infrastructure that's going to enable us to adopt and embrace much higher levels of renewable and sustainable energy," Holmes said.

To compete against peers, energy companies should invest in technology development, Holmes said. Cyber resiliency will also be a critical part of managing the energy transition.

Companies have shifted from a focus on avoiding a cyber attack to a focus on recovering and responding to an attack if it does happen, Holmes said.

