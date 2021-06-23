Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Settlement reached in Suez Canal ship case

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OHN4_0acxrJMy00
© Getty Images

The insurers and the company that owns the Ever Given cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year announced on Wednesday that they have reached a settlement with the Egyptian government.

The Ever Given's insurance company, the UK P&I Club, provided an updated statement on the case, saying the cargo ship would be released once the agreement was finalized.

"The UK Club is pleased to announce that, following extensive discussions with the Suez Canal Authority’s negotiating committee over the past few weeks, an agreement in principle between the parties has been reached," the insurance company said. "Together with the owner and the ship’s other insurers we are now working with the SCA to finalise a signed settlement agreement as soon as possible."

The UK Club did not state what the monetary terms of the settlement were. The SCA had initially demanded $900 million in compensation before lowering their demand to $550 million.

Egyptian authorities seized the Ever Given in April, ordering the ship's owner, Japanese chartering company Shoei Kisen Kaisha, to cover the losses incurred over the ship's blockage. The ship and its crew have been stuck in Egypt this entire time as the terms of compensation were settled.

On Sunday, an Egyptian court adjourned the case involving the settlement the SCA was seeking from the Ever Given owners after both sides had requested more time for negotiations, with the added time appearing to have resulted in an agreement being reached.

Community Policy
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

257K+
Followers
26K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suez Canal#Cargo Ship#Sca#Egyptian#The Ever Given#The Uk P I Club#The Uk Club#Sca#Japanese#Shoei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
Country
Egypt
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

The Ever Given could soon be released by the Suez Canal

London (CNN Business) — A deal to release the Ever Given could soon be reached, freeing the quarter-mile-long container ship and the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cargo it was carrying when it blocked the Suez Canal three months ago. An Egyptian court seized the ship and its...
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Suez ship case adjourned as canal company assesses new offer

(June 21): An Egyptian court adjourned a case over the giant ship that blocked the Suez Canal to allow the waterway’s operator time to assess the latest offer of financial compensation. The court in the city of Ismailia said the next hearing will be on July 4. Suez Canal Authority...
Middle Easttalesbuzz.com

Israeli cargo ship hit by unidentified weapon in Indian Ocean

An Israeli cargo ship was struck by an unidentified weapon Saturday in the Indian Ocean, according to reports. The Hyperion Two sustained only minor damage and there were no casualties in the attack, which Israeli defense forces say may have been ordered by Iran, according to a report in the Israeli daily Haaretz.
PharmaceuticalsNew York Post

Guatemala demands refund from Russia over millions of doses of COVID vaccine

The Guatemalan government is demanding tens of millions in a refund from Russia over the country’s failure to deliver doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus. Officials of the Central American country said they paid Russia more than $80 million for eight million doses of the Russian-manufactured vaccine, but have only received 150,000 doses in the last three months as COVID cases have increased, according to a report.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

One million U.S. vaccine doses due in Malaysia on Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One million donated doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc’s and BioNTech will arrive in Malaysia on Monday, White House officials said, with plans for more shipments to Southeast Asia soon. The doses are from an initial batch of 80 million U.S.-made vaccines the Biden...
WorldUS News and World Report

Egypt’s Sisi Opens Naval Base Close to Border With Libya

RAS GARGOUB, Egypt (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated a naval base on Saturday 135 km from the border with Libya, flanked by close ally Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Libya's unity president. Egypt says the July 3 base will help it protect...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Emission Control Systems For Power Plant Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Gea Bischoff, Thermax Ltd., Kc Cottrell Co Ltd.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Emission Control Systems For Power Plant Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Emission Control Systems For Power Plant Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Emission Control Systems For Power Plant processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
TravelPosted by
CNN

An American in Greece: Travel to Europe is no easy feat this summer

(CNN) — What awaits American visitors to Europe this summer is a byzantine and constantly-changing array of Covid-related restrictions and registration requirements. It's sort of like shifting mask mandates in the US, just with lots of paperwork and foreign languages thrown in. This is what I discovered on my Kafkaesque odyssey to Greece in June as an eager but under-prepared American.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to ship 4 million vaccine doses to Indonesia 'as soon as possible'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will ship 4 million doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia as it battles a coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. national security adviser told the Indonesian foreign minister on Friday. In a call with Retno Marsudi, Jake Sullivan said the doses would be shipped...
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

Hydrogen instead of diesel – major rail project in Hesse

No less than the “world’s largest fleet of hydrogen trains” is to roll over the rails of the Rhine-Main area from next year. The necessary hydrogen comes from the Frankfurt-Höchst industrial park, where the gas is produced in large quantities as a waste product from chemical processes. The fleet of 27 trains will be serviced from December 2022 at the DB Regio plant in the nearby Griesheim district, as Deutsche Bahn, the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV) and Alstom announced on Friday. Whoever drives the trains will be advertised across Europe in the next few weeks, as RMV Managing Director Knut Ringat announced.
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Aon unit unveils inaugural report on family offices

While the number of family offices has more than doubled over the last 15 years, there is still a dearth of insurance data on the unique risk trends impacting multi-generational families, according to a new report from Aon Private Risk Management (APRM), a division of Aon Affinity. APRM’s inaugural Family...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Millions from UK could be banned from Europe over Indian vaccine

Millions of people could be banned from taking a holiday in Europe - if they have had Covid vaccines manufactured in India, according to reports. The European Medicines Agency has not yet approved batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by Covishield in India. That means that when UK travellers reach...
Lifestylekfgo.com

Swiss hope for holidaymakers from Europe as Asian tourists stay away

JUNGFRAUJOCH, Switzerland (Reuters) – It’s a quiet day at Jungfraujoch, the Swiss tourist attraction dubbed “Top of Europe”, a mountain saddle connecting two 4,000-metre peaks in the majestic Bernese Alps. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 5,500 people a day would visit Europe’s highest railway station at 3,454 metres above...
dallassun.com

India expects to be treated at par with EU vaccination

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India on Friday said it expects Indians vaccinated through domestic vaccination programme would be treated "at par" with those vaccinated in the European Union (EU) countries and the CoWin vaccination certificate would be recognised by the 27-member bloc on a reciprocal basis. The EU...