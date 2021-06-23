Cancel
NBA

Devin Booker busts open nose, briefly leaves Suns-Clippers Game 2 after collision with Patrick Beverley

By Colin Ward-Henninger
CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlready without Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns were forced to play part of their thrilling 104-103 Game 2 win against the Los Angeles Clippers without All-Star Devin Booker, who headed to the locker room in the third quarter with blood pouring from the bridge of his nose. The laceration was the result of a head-to-head collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley with 3:22 remaining in the third quarter.

Monty Williams
Ivica Zubac
Deandre Ayton
Chris Paul
Patrick Beverley
Devin Booker
Steve Nash
#Suns Clippers Game#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#Suns#Espn
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Clippers
San Antonio Spurs
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Locked On Suns Monday: Devin Booker puts the Suns on his back with first career triple-double in Game One win over the Clippers

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers to go up 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals. After a 120-114 win in Game One of the Western Conference Finals, Brandon Duenas joins the show for his weekly spot to recap the game. We discuss Devin Booker’s 40-point triple-double and how he adjusted over the course of the season and the game to outduel Paul George. We also hit on the Suns’ defense and why it’s a tougher test for L.A.’s offense than the Jazz defense was. To close, some thoughts on what Marcus Morris’ injury could mean for the series and how the Clippers might try to defend Book going forward.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker makes Steve Nash jealous with latest feat in Game 1 vs Clippers

The Phoenix Suns had a nice week off before beginning their Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Suns took the first game of the series in thrilling fashion and Devin Booker was sensational once again. In turn, the young guard notched his first career triple-double and became the first Suns player to post a playoff triple-double since Steve Nash in 2005.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Devin Booker FaceTimed Chris Paul after Game 1 victory vs. Clippers

After defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals and dropping his first career triple-double, Devin Booker celebrated by FaceTiming teammate Chris Paul. Paul remains in health and safety protocols, with Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reporting that the point guard had tested positive for COVID-19...
NBAFOX Sports

Suns ride depth, huge game by Devin Booker to Game 1 win vs. Clippers

Down an MVP candidate? No problem for the Phoenix Suns. Before the tipoff of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones was named the 2021 NBA Executive of the Year for his work building this roster. His efforts were on full display in Phoenix's...
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Suns can expect Clippers to change pickup point vs. Devin Booker

When it comes to stopping Devin Booker, the Los Angeles Clippers have one easy fix for Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Executing out of that is the challenge. “I think picking Devin Booker up too high up the floor gave him too much real estate to attack downhill,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said Monday. “I understand our guards tried to get to him and apply some pressure, but they were setting screens out toward halfcourt, which puts our bigs in a tough situation when he’s coming downhill at you full speed.
NBAclipperholics.com

Patrick Beverley: Experiment to start second PG contained Devin Booker

The LA Clippers came out for Game 2 with Patrick Beverley in the starting lineup. It was a different look, as the Clippers not only put Beverley in the starting lineup, but also added Ivica Zubac. Beverley hadn’t started for the Clippers since Game 2 of the first round. Nicolas...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Chris Paul, Suns want to face the Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

After 16 long years, Chris Paul finally made it to the NBA Finals. Four wins separate Paul and the Phoenix Suns from winning their first NBA championship. Phoenix awaits the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks versus Atlanta Hawks series on the other side of the bracket to determine their Finals foes, where the former has a 3-2 series lead. CP3 and the Suns will definitely tune in to the Eastern Conference Finals to do some advance scouting in preparation of their championship round opponents.