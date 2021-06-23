Devin Booker busts open nose, briefly leaves Suns-Clippers Game 2 after collision with Patrick Beverley

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers to go up 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals. After a 120-114 win in Game One of the Western Conference Finals, Brandon Duenas joins the show for his weekly spot to recap the game. We discuss Devin Booker’s 40-point triple-double and how he adjusted over the course of the season and the game to outduel Paul George. We also hit on the Suns’ defense and why it’s a tougher test for L.A.’s offense than the Jazz defense was. To close, some thoughts on what Marcus Morris’ injury could mean for the series and how the Clippers might try to defend Book going forward.