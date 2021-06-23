Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 10 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters, but Britain denied that account and insisted its ship wasn't fired upon.

www.ftimes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Crimea#Warships#Cold War#Ap#British#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
Politicsq957.com

UK’s Raab says Russia’s warship claims ‘predictably inaccurate’

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that no shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate”. Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Ukraine and the US conduct drills near the borders of Russia as part of the military exercises ‘Sea Breeze-2021’ in the Black Sea (VIDEO)

Forces from Ukraine and the US, Moldova and Georgia held joint military exercises this week at the Arenal Oleshki training ground, located in the Kherson region of Ukraine, near the Crimea. The maneuvers were carried out as part of the military exercises ‘Sea Breeze-2021’, organized by the Ukrainian Navy and...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russian military aircraft conduct missile and bomb training strikes in the Black Sea, in parallel to NATO exercises

Russian military aircraft have carried training flights over the waters of the Black Sea, reported this Saturday the Black Sea Fleet, informs RIA Novosti. As detailed by the Russian Navy unit, the crews of the naval aviation and air defense aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet and the aviation of the Southern Military District of the country practiced “missile and bomb attacks on simulated enemy ships“.
MilitaryWashington Post

The U.S.-Ukraine Sea Breeze naval exercises, explained

The Sea Breeze military exercises, hosted by the United States and Ukraine and including 32 nations from as far away as Australia, are underway in the Black Sea and nearby areas, an increasing friction point between NATO and Russia. Those tensions were on display last month when the British destroyer...
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

RUSSIA BLATANTLY DENIES INVOLVEMENT IN CYBERATTACKS IN THE US

• The Russian embassy said "We strictly deny the involvement of Russian government agencies in attacks 'on government and private facilities in the United States and abroad. Denying of any part, the Russian Embassy to the United States has said that no intelligence agency from Moscow was involved in the cyberattacks on American government and private facilities in the country.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

More NATO Ships Enter Black Sea

The flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 entered the Black Sea on Thursday with two more alliance warships set to join the Sea Breeze exercises that started earlier this week, NATO announced. Frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) passed through the Bosphorus headed for the Black Sea with a...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

The moment Russia opened fire: Vladimir Putin patrol boat launches a cannon burst in warning to British destroyer... then THREE ships follow it for 200 miles

In a burst of orange flame from the barrel of its 30mm cannon, this appears to be the dramatic moment a Russian patrol vessel opens fire near a British warship. The footage, released by Russia's coastguard last night, seems to give a deck-eye view of the incident from one of the two patrol vessels which harassed HMS Defender in the Black Sea.
Worlddallassun.com

How the Bolsheviks tried to Sovietize Iran

While the Civil War was still raging in Russia, the Soviet leadership was already thinking about how to ignite the flame of socialist revolution in Asia. On May 18, 1920, Soviet sailors unexpectedly disembarked in the Iranian port of Enzeli [today Anzali]. Their goal was to seize the fleet of their main adversaries in the Civil War - the Whites - which was stationed there. As it turned out, it was just the first phase of a campaign to establish a Communist regime in Iran.
MilitaryPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Warns of 'Unpredictable Incidents' as U.K. Denies Russia Fired on Warship

Russia's Defense Ministry has said one of its vessels fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy ship because it had violated Russian waters. Moscow's claim, which has been denied by Britain's Ministry of Defense, came on a day when Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized NATO's military buildup near his country's borders, which he said could lead to "unpredictable incidents."
MilitaryUSNI News

Warships HMS Defender, HNLM Evertsen Leave Black Sea

Two NATO warships have left the Black Sea after operating for 18 days of exercises in the region, according to ship spotters in Turkey. British guided-missile destroyer HMS Defender (D63) and the Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805) transited south through the Bosphorus toward the Mediterranean, according to photos shared with USNI News.
MilitaryJanes

Russian aircraft harass RNLN frigate Evertsen in Black Sea

The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) has accused Russia of flying aircraft dangerously close to and low above the Royal Netherlands Navy's (RNLN's) Evertsen air defence and command frigate (LCF) in the Black Sea on 24 June. The ministry reported on its website on 29 June that the aircraft harassed...
POTUSNewsweek

Nuclear Weapons Make World War 'Impossible,' Kremlin Spokesperson Says

Tensions between global superpowers have raised concerns about the possibility of situations escalating into another World War, but Russia doesn't see that happening because Russia and the United States are nuclear equals. Russia achieved nuclear parity with the U.S. during the Cold War, something they didn't have during World War...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

U.S. Destroyer Shows Up Right Off Crimea On Vessel Tracking Sites But It Never Left Port (Updated)

This bizarre spoofing incident around the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea is the second of its kind in the last two weeks. A couple of hours ago, in what appeared to be the latest development in the cat-and-mouse naval activities being played out by Russia and NATO in the Black Sea, online ship tracking services showed the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Ross (DDG-71), sailing together with a Ukrainian patrol boat just five miles off the coast of the contested Crimean Peninsula in the middle of the night. The Navy has denied that ship was ever anywhere near Crimea. What looked at first sight like a deliberate passage through what NATO recognizes as Ukrainian territorial waters, but which are also claimed by Russia, now seems to have been a case of deliberate spoofing of maritime tracking data, something that also occurred two weeks ago in the same area.