Thinking back and reflecting on the last year and a half we really have all been through a lot. The pandemic really makes you wonder how we got through it all. It was tough being stuck in the house, many of us working from home, that is if you were fortunate enough to be working because so many lost their jobs at the beginning of the COVID19 scare. Frankly, I was going stir crazy being shut in last winter. It was also really tough for the folks that could not pay rent, many were glad for the federal eviction moratorium.