Early agreement reached in dispute over Suez Canal ship

By Associated Press
whdh.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — The owners and insurers of the giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year have reached an agreement in principle over their dispute with canal authorities, representatives from both sides said Wednesday. Stann Marine, the lawyers representing the vessel’s owners...

whdh.com
