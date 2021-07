Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that they have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United over the sale of Jadon Sancho. After months and months of speculation, the Jadon Sancho saga is finally over. Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that they have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United over the transfer of the England international. The Black and Yellows will receive a fixed transfer fee of 85 million euros for the sale. Reports in Germany claim that the fee could potentially rise to 95 million euros with performance related add-ons.