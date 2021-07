VISALIA – Trees in remote areas of wilderness aren’t the only things being ignited by lightning. On June 18, many valley residents were snapped out of sleep in the middle of the night by booming thunder and blinding lightning flashes. At about 1 a.m., one of those lightning flashes struck a tree in the 2500 block of W. Victor. The fire quickly spread to three trees and was threatening a home nearby when Visalia Fire Department crews arrived.