Strip Club Arrest in Drain, June 23

DRAIN, Ore. – The manager and bartender of the Top of the Bowl Strip Club in Drain were arrested Saturday morning. On Saturday, June 19, 2021, shortly before 3:30 am Deputies became aware that the business had been serving alcohol despite not holding an OLCC Liquor License. The license had been surrendered earlier in the year after Top of the Bowl had been found in violation of regulations and the license had been suspended. Oregon law specifically outlines illegal sales of alcohol, including membership fees, without a license. Deputies contacted the manager, Richard Morin and the owner/bartender, Jamie Hennricks at the business. Deputies confirmed alcohol was being served and “tips/donations” were being accepted for the alcohol, however there was a “suggested” amount. Deputies seized the alcohol found on the premise. Morin and Hennricks were arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail for Mixing, Storing or Serving Liquor Without A License, an A Misdemeanor.