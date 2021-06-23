Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drain, OR

Strip Club Arrest in Drain, June 23

oregontoday.net
 11 days ago

DRAIN, Ore. – The manager and bartender of the Top of the Bowl Strip Club in Drain were arrested Saturday morning. On Saturday, June 19, 2021, shortly before 3:30 am Deputies became aware that the business had been serving alcohol despite not holding an OLCC Liquor License. The license had been surrendered earlier in the year after Top of the Bowl had been found in violation of regulations and the license had been suspended. Oregon law specifically outlines illegal sales of alcohol, including membership fees, without a license. Deputies contacted the manager, Richard Morin and the owner/bartender, Jamie Hennricks at the business. Deputies confirmed alcohol was being served and “tips/donations” were being accepted for the alcohol, however there was a “suggested” amount. Deputies seized the alcohol found on the premise. Morin and Hennricks were arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail for Mixing, Storing or Serving Liquor Without A License, an A Misdemeanor.

oregontoday.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drain, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Drain, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Club Arrest#Olcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...