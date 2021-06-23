Laurice Stokes

The Sulphur Springs ISD 2021-22 Credit by Exam (CBE) schedule has been set, and those students hoping to schedule one this summer only have until Tuesday to register. These tests are offered four times a year for students who hope to attain credit for courses they’ve never had any prior instruction in, per EHDC (Legal) policy. For instance, a student who is especially gifted in a particular subject area might wish to get ahead by testing at or above the required grade on a CBE test to be able to get credit for it without having to take it, then can skip ahead to the next class in that subject area.