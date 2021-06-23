Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

Laurice Stokes

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 10 days ago
Graveside service for Laurice Stokes, age 76, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Independence Cemetery with nephew Nelson Fitzgerald and Minister CJ Duffey officiating. Pallbearers will be Corey Hayes, Orlando Montgomery, Kenneth Lewis, Scotty Nelson, Lebaron Crook and Broderick Godbolt, with Glen Grant as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Stokes passed away on June 20, 2021, at her residence.

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

