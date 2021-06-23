Berrying Near New York City in Summer 2021: Strawberries, Blueberries, and More to Come!

Berry farms provide an excellent experience for families with children of all ages, as pick-your-own activities encourage the entire family to have fun in the outdoors and to eat healthier by adding more fruit to its diet. Many farms located near NYC offer a multitude of other experiences such as hayrides, pony rides, and festivals in addition to U-pick. For the best experience possible, families need to check the farms’ websites for updates on COVID-19 precautions before planning their visit.