Exeter insurance agent charged with embezzlement

FRESNO — A former Exeter insurance agent was arraigned last week for using his clients’ premium payments to pay for personal expenses and repay personal loans. On June 16, former Start Farm Insurance agent Benjamin Weldon, 45, of Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of grand theft after allegedly using his position as an insurance agent to embezzle nearly $30,000 from his employer. The embezzlement is a felony because it more than $950 in a single year.