New Pics Arrive from Cruachan ‘Star Wars: Andor’ Sets

It is crazy that there are no new Boba Fett collectibles since his return in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. Boba only has roughly 7 minutes of screen time in the Original Trilogy, and he is one of the most sought-after figures, especially his prototype rocket launching design. This is the first time we saw Boba Fett's since 1983, and we found out he actually did not die in the Sarlacc Pit. You would imagine people would be used to give fans some awesome collectibles, and finally it likes like we are getting some. LEGO has officially revealed that the Slave I is back and ready for action with their newest The Mandalorian building set.