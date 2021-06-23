New Pics Arrive from Cruachan ‘Star Wars: Andor’ Sets
The lengthy production of Andor, one of the many upcoming Star Wars Disney Plus shows, keeps moving forward. Last month we reported that Lucasfilm was moving the production of the series to Scotland, specifically to the Cruachan Reservoir, in the Scottish Highlands. Watchtowers and other very Star Wars-y buildings and vehicles are now covering the Cruachan landscape, meaning that filming there is either still happening or about to begin.www.starwarsnewsnet.com