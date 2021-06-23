Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Pics Arrive from Cruachan ‘Star Wars: Andor’ Sets

By Fran J. Ruiz
starwarsnewsnet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lengthy production of Andor, one of the many upcoming Star Wars Disney Plus shows, keeps moving forward. Last month we reported that Lucasfilm was moving the production of the series to Scotland, specifically to the Cruachan Reservoir, in the Scottish Highlands. Watchtowers and other very Star Wars-y buildings and vehicles are now covering the Cruachan landscape, meaning that filming there is either still happening or about to begin.

www.starwarsnewsnet.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Cameron
Person
Diego Luna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andor#Star Wars Movies#Scottish#Maxjohanni#The University Of Malaga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Twitter
Country
Scotland
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
Moviescosmicbook.news

Disney Star Wars Removing 'Slave 1' From Boba Fett

Disney is removing "Slave 1" from Star Wars as the name will no longer be associated with Boba Fett's iconic ship. While Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to officially comment, LEGO designers Jens Kronvold Frederiksen and Michael Lee Stockwell confirmed that Disney doesn't want the term used anymore while questioned by the Jedi News fan site who noticed packaging doesn't mention the name:
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

Read this new piece from The Atlantic about ‘Star Wars’ and Disney

The Atlantic’s Spencer Kornhaber recently argued that “The Mandalorian” might be the only saving grace for the “Star Wars” franchise while under the Disney banner. Kornhaber suggests that “Star Wars” was never about stories. It was about feeling, realism and the characters. Storylines and plot threads never mattered. “The ‘Star...
TV Seriesdorksideoftheforce.com

The best memes from Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Fans of the animated Star Wars series were thrilled to celebrate this year’s May the Fourth with a brand-new show on Disney Plus titled The Bad Batch. The series follows the events of The Clone Wars and focuses on the titular group, otherwise known as Clone Force 99, which consists of Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo. The premiere episode which dropped on Star Wars Day revealed there’s another defective clone in their midst–a young girl by the name of Omega.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Captain Rex showcased on new Star Wars: The Bad Batch character poster

The weekly character poster for the Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been released, featuring fan favourite Captain Rex following his appearance in last week’s seventh episode ‘Battle Scars’; check it out here…. Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad...
ShoppingCNET

Star Wars Mandalorian Lego sets come with cute Baby Yoda

Lego Con is underway Saturday, with reveals of the upcoming sets from Lego. As is often the case, there'll be new Star Wars sets, but this time they'll be based on Disney Plus show The Mandalorian. Boba Fett's Starship, the Imperial Armored Marauder and the Imperial Light Cruiser are three...
MoviesStarWars.com

Check Out New Special Editions from Star Wars: The High Republic

The next wave of books from Star Wars: The High Republic arrives in a week, and StarWars.com has your guide to all the exclusive editions and variants, including several special posters. In addition to the regular release of Cavan Scott’s new novel, a special Out of Print edition includes a...
MoviesDeadline

Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Sets Matthew Robinson As Scribe

Deadline has confirmed that Matthew Robinson will pen Patty Jenkins’ upcoming Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. Robinsin co-wrote and co-directed with Ricky Gervais the 2009 comedy The Invention of Lying. Disney had no comment. Of late, Lucasfilm has been steering Star Wars onto the Disney+ streaming service with The Mandalorian...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Boba Fett Returns With His New Star Wars: The Mandalorian LEGO Set

It is crazy that there are no new Boba Fett collectibles since his return in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. Boba only has roughly 7 minutes of screen time in the Original Trilogy, and he is one of the most sought-after figures, especially his prototype rocket launching design. This is the first time we saw Boba Fett's since 1983, and we found out he actually did not die in the Sarlacc Pit. You would imagine people would be used to give fans some awesome collectibles, and finally it likes like we are getting some. LEGO has officially revealed that the Slave I is back and ready for action with their newest The Mandalorian building set.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Gentle Giant Debuts New Star Wars Statues with Dooku, Luke, and More

Diamond Select Toys is back with some more amazing statues from Marvel, films, and of course, Star Wars. Three new statues are heading our way from a galaxy far, far away with remarkable sculpts done by Gentle Giant Ltd. Starting us off first is from the prequel series as Darth Tyranus, aka Count Dooku, is back to teach the Jedi a new lesson. Standing 7" tall, this mini-bust shows off Count Dooku with his red lightsaber ignited, with the statue being limited to only 2,000 pieces. We then travel to the original trilogy as Luke Skywalker is back from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in his classic black outfit. Limited to 2,000 pieces and standing roughly 12 inches tall, Luke stands at the ready with his green lightsaber ignited.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars to Introduce Brand-New Bounty Hunter

When the comic book series Star Wars: Bounty Hunters debuted last year, it brought together iconic mercenaries from all corners of the galaxy far, far away, but the upcoming Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: Jabba the Hutt series is set to debut an all-new bounty hunter, with StarWars.com detailing how Deva Lompop is so skilled, she was handpicked by Jabba to complete a seemingly impossible mission. With the "War of the Bounty Hunters" crossover event having only recently kicked off, we're sure that Deva's involvement in the pursuit of Boba Fett and Han Solo frozen in carbonite will add a compelling component to the storyline. Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: Jabba the Hutt #1 hits shelves on July 21st.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars drops exciting new trailer for The High Republic wave 2

Today’s a big day for Star Wars books fans. The second wave of The High Republic series begins dropping today, June 29!. It almost feels unreal that we’re already onto the second wave of releases, especially considering how much this series was teased by Lucasfilm before it was officially announced. Prior to the reveal, all we knew was that this initiative was called “Project Luminous,” and that it would bring something brand new to the table. Little did we know, it would be a vastly enormous literary project that would shed new light on an era of the Jedi that’s rarely talked about.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

First Female ‘Star Wars’ Showrunner Gives NEW ‘The Acolyte’ Details

The 2020 Disney Investor Day event featured incredibly exciting announcements from all of The Walt Disney Company’s brands, but perhaps no fandom received more thrilling news than the Star Wars community. In addition to confirming upcoming feature films — such as Patty Jenkins’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023) and Taika Waititi’s upcoming Star Wars movie — Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shared details about nearly a dozen new Disney+ streaming series, including Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte.
Shoppingcinelinx.com

New Star Wars: The High Republic Merchandise Available Now

The High Republic returns with the next wave of books arriving today, but Star Wars fans have some shirts to grab as well!. You all know me, know how much I love Star Wars. Specifically, how much I love Star Wars books. It’s a major part of my collection and I’m always excited when I can add other things, beyond just the books, to that part of it.
MoviesDen of Geek

Star Wars: Will Boba Fett’s Slave I Get a New Name?

“Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold—of my, uh…starship?”. Boba Fett’s signature Slave I ship has apparently lost its name in the official Star Wars canon, as indicated by Disney’s alleged recent request to the LEGO company regarding a new toy rendition of the ship. Intriguingly, with the direction of merchandising—specifically toys—sometimes proving to be a leading indicator for imminent onscreen developments, it’s quite feasible that the revocation of the ship’s name might be certified onscreen on the bounty hunter’s upcoming Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett.