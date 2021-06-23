Court Documents Reveal Gruesome Details of Man’s Stabbing Death

Court documents reveal gruesome details about a man’s stabbing death near a Las Cruces park. On Sunday night, 51-year-old James Garcia died after getting stabbed by Joel Arciniega-Saenz on Madrid Avenue near Apodaca Park. Yesterday, KDBC said court documents show Arciniega Saenz was sitting on a park bench with dried blood on him when officers arrived and arrested him. He told investigators he stabbed Garcia over 50-times, decapitating him and kicking the head around like a soccer ball before he sat down on the bench.