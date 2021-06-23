With deals on education budget and money for frontline workers, Legislature closes in on finishing budget
From even before the first day of the Minnesota Legislature’s special session, leaders have sounded a calming tone about the risks of a budget failure for state government. Gov. Tim Walz, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman have said repeatedly that budget deals totalling $52 billion will be reached, that sticking points will be unstuck and that state government will be funded on July 1 and for the next two years.www.minnpost.com