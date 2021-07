Celebrating our country’s birthday this weekend, it is time to reflect on our civic duty of voting. The Constitution of the United States in 1789 granted the power to set voting requirements to the states. At first, most states limited this right to White males who owned property. It is estimated that comprised 6% of the population. Over the years several reforms were added to include more people. One of earlier changes was the elimination of property ownership. But since states had the right to set voting requirements this varied. By the 1828 presidential election, most states had shifted to universal white suffrage. The last state to abolish the property requirement was North Carolina in 1856.