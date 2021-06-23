Cancel
The Park Hotel Kenmare: One of Ireland's most beautiful grand dames gets a revamp

cntraveller.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one of the most beautifully located grande dames in Ireland, and it’s just had a beautifully executed revamp. Set in a pretty coastal town in County Kerry, the Park is legendary on the Irish hotel scene – the Brennan brothers who’ve run it for decades are also stars of hit TV series At Your Service, helping to turn around the fortunes of B&Bs and guesthouses across the country. So everyone was keen to see how their own one-million-euro makeover would turn out. The duo tasked this extensive ground-floor refurb to local-born, London-based designer Bryan O’Sullivan who turned heads with his award-winning bar at The Berkeley. And his wonderfully judged Deco-esque stylings have opened a new chapter at the Park.

www.cntraveller.com
