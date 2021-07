The government of Lebanon raised fuel prices on Tuesday, following through on last week’s commitment to cut fuel subsidies.The move is aimed at easing fuel shortages across the country, but it is also likely to increase pressure on the most disadvantaged consumers.In a document, the energy ministry set out the new prices for fuel, coming into effect on Tuesday. Twenty litres of 95-octane gasoline will now cost consumers 61,100 Lebanese pounds (£29 GPB) — an increase of 35 per cent or 15,900 LBP (£7.50).Diesel prices increased by 38 per cent, now set at 46,100 LBP (£22).On Monday, Lebanon’s central bank...