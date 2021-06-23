Hive Hostels, India's first luxury hostel for students

Milkha Singh, who has died aged 91, was the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and represent his country at the Asian Games and three consecutive Olympics.Popularly known as “The Flying Sikh”, for his speed and distinctive running style, Singh was one of India’s first sporting superstars and an inspiration to many who followed his career. To this day, the simile “like Milkha Singh” is used in India to denote high speed.Milkha Singh was born in 1932 in the village of Govindpura in pre-partition India, now a part of Pakistan. He was one of...