The world has passed another grim milestone in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, with total deaths from COVID-19 infections in 2021 surpassing the total in 2020. This pandemic is still out of control in many places around the world — 65 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the middle of June were in India, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina. New variants continue to emerge with the potential of evading the protection offered by the hard-won advances of the past six months.